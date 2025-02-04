Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet comes out with a truth; Will Sharda manipulate the truth?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav’s (Bharat Ahlawwat) lives being intercoiled with Sharda playing her game to not allow them to be at peace. She has also been brainwashing Unnati to do weird things at her home, and believed that she would one day be sent back to her brother’s house. We also saw Reet fighting against all odds to get the sacred water needed for the puja of Raghav’s father. Raghav created big drama when he got to know that Dhruv was working as a pizza delivery boy.

The upcoming episode will see Reet getting to know about Viren’s hand in Dhruv losing his job as a pizza delivery guy. She will grow wild and will want to question Viren on his deed. She will openly tell the truth to Raghav, Sharda and Viren and blame Viren for her brother losing his job. Viren will try to justify his stance by claiming innocence. It will be interesting to see how Sharda will protect her son and not allow Reet to blow their cover.

What will happen next?

