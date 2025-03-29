Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet feels bad for Raghav; Will she cut ties with Neeta?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) going through an emotional moment in the temple when he burst out crying, before Reet (Ayushi Khurana). For the first time, Reet saw Raghav’s emotional side, and could not handle him. Raghav told Reet about how his mother was selfish, and wanted to leave her kids for her own well-being. We also wrote about Raghav deciding to give his bone marrow and save his mother, but not showing any kind of emotions or love for her. Raghav’s world came crashing down when he got to know that his mother Neeta had another son. Raghav wanted to end his life, by letting out all of her blood from his body. We wrote about Reet having a tough time handling him.

The upcoming episode will see Reet feeling unhappy about Neeta’s behaviour towards her kids. She will be disappointed to know that Neeta lived a happy life, away from kids. Though Reet will not be able to believe the truth, Raghav’s pain will force her to believe him and not Neeta. Reet will want to find out whether Raghav’s words are true, but she will also be forced by her conscience to break ties with a woman who had left her kids for her own wellbeing.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.