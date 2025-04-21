Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet gets angry at Raghav; Raghav makes her smile

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) taking care of Neeta very well. However, Sharda manipulated Neeta’s mind by calling her to be the killer of Reet’s father. Neeta was shocked and could not believe that she could kill someone. She went out of the house when she was not completely in her senses and was about to be taken down by a truck when Rohit saved her. Rohit argued with Raghav at home which led to bigger drama.

The upcoming episode will see disturbances creeping up between Raghav and Reet over Neeta’s wellbeing. Raghav will be so possessive of his mother that Sharda will be able to create differences between Raghav and Reet over Neeta’s issue. However, Raghav will always try to make amends for his short temper.

Reet will be angry at Raghav over one such instance. Reet will not eat and it will require a cute gesture filled with love from Raghav to make Reet feel better. Raghav will not only bring a food plate for Reet but will also try to convince her and cool her down by even giving her a sorry card. He will be seen making her hair too, when Reet will laugh at his efforts, but will pretend to still be angry.

This way, Raghav and Reet will have cute moments which will further make their relationship stronger.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.