Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet gets into a disguise to find proof; Will Raghav be proved innocent?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) being arrested after his under-construction building fell, and the charge against him was the usage of low-quality materials. Reet realized that Raghav was being framed for the charge and was innocent. We wrote about Raghav being attacked and mocked, in jail for ruining many lives. Raghav showed mercy on the attacker and left him free. Reet was determined to find the truth.

The upcoming episode will deal with the trauma of Raghav inside the jail where he will be guilt-stricken for ruining so many lives. He will tell his manager to handle every expense of the injured and give due compensation to their families.

Reet, meanwhile, will have her own suspicions and will investigate the matter. Reet and Viraj will disguise themselves to track the real culprit and go to the field to execute their operation.

Will Reet be successful?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.