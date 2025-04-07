Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet risks her life to reach the court; Will Raghav be granted bail?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) being in a guilt-stricken mood in jail, for being responsible for so many deaths and injuries. We wrote about the disguise of Reet and Viraj to get to the truth and accumulate proof related to Raghav’s innocence. We also wrote about Raghav giving the power of attorney to make crucial decisions in business in Reet’s name which angered Sharda a lot. Sharda was seen questioning Raghav about not trusting her. Raghav explained that he did not want to trouble her with the stress of business.

Raghav also got attacked in the jail premises, and that was when Reet vowed to fight for his innocence.

The upcoming track will see the lawyer of the Suryavanshis working on the possible bail plea of Raghav, as told by Reet. Reet will get the papers that she would need to deliver in the court within a timeline so that Raghav can get his bail.

However, Reet will face obstacles and will not be able to reach the court on time. Sharda will see to it that Reet will not be able to go to the court. She will get Reet locked inside her office room. Reet will have no option but to get down through the window. Reet will be seen risking her life by walking past the window railing to get down.

Will Reet reach on time with the papers? Will Raghav be granted bail?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.