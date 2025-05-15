Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet takes Poonam’s side; Bua drags Dhruv-Unnati into the picture

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) celebrating Mother’s Day, wherein his mother Neeta asked for a special gift, of seeing both his sons under one roof. This resulted in Raghav meeting Rohit to convince him to stay with them. However, they ended up having a fight, but Raghav finally brought Rohit for the party. We wrote about Rohit and Neeta dancing and singing together, living their happy moments which made Raghav jealous. We also wrote about Sharda Bua creating drama when she dragged Poonam in the midst of the happy ambience, and exposed that she will never become a mother.

The upcoming episode will see Bua slapping Poonam and asking her to get out of her son’s life. Reet will object to the torture meted on Poonam. But Bua will be very clear that she will not have a daughter-in-law who cannot bring a heir to the house. Bua will also question Dhruv’s intent and will snap at the possibility of Dhruv and Unnati’s relationship going haywire, if not for Unnati getting pregnant. Reet will try to provide justice to Poonam and Raghav will also try to speak. But Bua will have her dominant aura.

What will happen next?

