Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet’s mother gets a heart attack; tells Reet her last wish

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav’s (Bharat Ahlawwat) lives drifting apart, with Dhruv getting to know about Unnati’s scheming behaviour in order to marry him. Dhruv took the decision of leaving Unnati, and even took his sister Reet from the Suryavanshi house. This prompted Raghav to take the step of leaving Reet. He gave Reet the signed divorce papers and asked Reet also to sign on it. Reet was very much hurt and signed the papers. Meanwhile, everyone got to know about Unnati being pregnant.

The upcoming episode will see Dhruv accepting Unnati again, after Reet made the efforts to make Dhruv hear the heartbeat of his baby. With Unnati and Dhruv patching up, Reet’s mother will be hopeful of Reet and Raghav getting together. However, when Reet will tell her about signing the divorce papers, Reet’s mother will be shocked. She will get a heart attack after which she will be admitted to the hospital. Raghav, on hearing the news, will come to the hospital to be of help to Reet and his mother. Reet’s mother will have a dying wish and will ask Reet to never leave Raghav.

Will this be reason enough for Reet and Raghav to unite?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.