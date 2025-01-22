Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet’s surprise to Raghav goes wrong; Will Raghav recover from this setback?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurrana) trying to understand each other. However, Sharada’s moves have created problems for Raghav and Reet. Sharada has also planned to create situations after which Unnati will leave her house and come back to Raghav. Amidst this, Raghav and Reet have developed a concern for each other. We saw Raghav giving Reet her bangles. We saw Reet trying to bring a smile to Raghav’s face with her acts.

We saw Reet entering the secret room of Raghav and cleaning it so that she could give him a surprise. However, the secret room and its painful memories hurt Raghav the most. Reet is not aware of Raghav’s childhood trauma caused when his mother left him.

The upcoming episode will see Reet giving the surprise of taking Raghav into the secret room. However, when he will see the red kites and all memories of his mother, Raghav will get violent and will break all commodities and ruin the whole setup. This will shock Reet all the more.

Will Reet get her answers for Raghav’s behaviour?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.