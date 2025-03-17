Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Unnati gets tense; refuses to go home with Dhruv

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) being back to the Suryavanshi house after Unnati and Dhruv united again. However, Reet has been angry at Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat), and has not been conversing well with him. The Holi celebration in the Suryavanshi house saw big drama, and we wrote about Reet getting to know about Unnati not being pregnant. However, she could not process her thoughts on it as she was high on bhang. On the other hand, Raghav who was also high on bhang, ran behind Reet to confide his inner feelings of love for her. He behaved like a lover boy and this made Reet wonder much.

The upcoming episode will see Reet assembling the entire crowd to tell something special which was kept a secret. Unnati will worry and fear that Reet will break open the truth of her not being pregnant. However, Reet will forget what she has to say, and will blabber something else. This will give a momentary relief for Unnati, but she will be worried over Reet remembering it soon after she loses the Bhang effect. She will decide to stay back at her house to figure it out. She will tell Dhruv that she will stay back for a day at her house.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.