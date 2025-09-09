Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Kalikant to kill Sudha; Will Jagriti expose him now?

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) facing an open challenge given to her by Kalikant Thakur (Arya Babbar), that he would ruin her life, work and happiness. Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) initially believed Jagriti’s words when she said that the person in the house was Kalikant and not Shasikant. However, Kalikant’s tricky game plan of being Shashikant in front of all others in the family soon made Suraj believe that Jagriti was wrong and that Kalikant was dead.

We wrote about Sudha doubting her husband’s identity, as the person looked very unlike Shashikant. We also wrote about Sudha, who, all of a sudden, went missing from the house, leaving a weird video for Jagriti, asking her to take care of Jolly. Jagriti found it suspicious and worried whether Sudha’s disappearance was linked to Kalikant’s act.

The upcoming episode will see the inevitable happening. Sudha, who would be sure of the person with her not being her husband, will be a threat to Kalikant. Hence, he will get Sudha kidnapped, and will fake that she has gone for Vipasana. In reality, Kalikant will end Sudha’s chapter by killing her. It will be interesting to see if Jagriti can expose Kalikant after another brutal murder committed by Kalikant in his own house.

What will happen next?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.