Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) returning to the Bose house to fight for her child’s rights. Even though she revealed to the family that she was pregnant with Aniruddh’s (Krushal Ahuja) kid, none in the family, including Aniruddh believed it. Jhanak stood her ground and wanted to be part of Apu’s wedding. Bipasha and others in the family objected to Apu’s wedding happening in the house. However, Jhanak stood firm and made it possible for the wedding to happen in the Basu house.

The upcoming episode will see Apu being extremely happy during her Haldi function. Everyone will be dressed in yellow. Jhanak will give great company to Apu and will be her well-wisher throughout. Jhanak will be happy that Apu is happy with the marriage. Jhanak will be seen dancing along with Apu at her Haldi.

It will be happy scenes at the Haldi with both Jhanak and Apu vibing positively in their dance. However, Arshi will create drama when a girl will come rushing with haldi in hand. Arshi will get angry and will not want to have the haldi put on her.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.