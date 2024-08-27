Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Jhanak, the audience will see an interesting twist when Jhanak decides to expose Aniruddha's truth.

In Jhanak, the StarPlus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around Jhanak’s pregnancy. Aniruddha denies being the father of Jhanak’s unborn child, leaving Jhanak devastated. However, Jhanak swears to prove herself right. Even though Aniruddha denies this, Arshi somewhere finds Aniruddha responsible for this situation.

In the upcoming episode, Jhanak supports Bado Maa for Appu and Lalon’s wedding. However, Aniruddha creates a scene accusing Jhanak and her pregnancy. Aniruddha blames Jhanak for dragging him into fake allegations. At the same time, Arshi accuses Jhanak of trying to give her child the father’s name; she is framing Aniruddha.

Frustrated with the accusations, Jhanak decides not to attend Appu and Lalon’s marriage. But after Aniruddha instigates her, Jhanak challenges Aniruddha to expose the truth in front of everyone that he had been physical with Jhanak. Arshi feels irritated withJhanak’s accusations and asks Aniruddha to prove himself innocent. Upon this, Jhanak questions Arshi whether she trusts Aniruddha or not, as she is asking for proof while all the other members are blaming Jhanak. Arshi announces that if Jhanak proves Aniruddha guilty, then she will not stay in the house for a single minute.

Leena Gangopadhyay, the Bengali writer, director, and producer, has given hit shows on Bengali TV; she made her first original Hindi show, Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma, and Hiba Nawab play the lead roles. Magic Moments Productions produce the show; it shows the interesting journey of Jhanak, filled with ups and downs.