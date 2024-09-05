Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures will see Jhanak fainting all of a sudden owing to her dance exertion. She will instantly worry for her child. Read it here.

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) staying in the Basu house for Apu’s wedding. As we know, she has declared that she is pregnant with Aniruddh’s (Krushal Ahuja) child, but none in the family, including Aniruddh accepted the truth. Apu’s wedding to Lallon is happening in the Basu house. However, many in the family are unhappy with the wedding, as Lallon is not affluent.

We wrote about Jhanak and Apu dancing together for the Haldi ceremony. Now, the focus will be on the wedding. As we know, the promo has already suggested that Lallon is in trouble with the police arriving before the wedding, to arrest Lallon. Shubhankar has planned this along with the police.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak dancing amidst the festive ambience of the wedding. However, Jhanak will be seen fainting and falling down. The family and guests will be concerned for her health. They will make Jhanak conscious and will help her recover. Jhanak will be upset and worried for her child. Actually, Bipasha would have coaxed Jhanak to dance, and will in fact foresee problems for Jhanak upon dancing as she is pregnant.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.