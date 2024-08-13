Jhanak Serial Upcoming Twist: Jhanak reveals her reason for defeat; Aniruddh feels guilty

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) losing her final battle to Arshi Mukherjee (Chandni Sharma). As we know, Arshi got a direct entry into the final of the contest, and was shocked to see Jhanak participating in the same contest. We saw Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) interfering in Jhanak’s journey, and talking to her backstage and requesting her to lose the finale as Arshi needs the win. Jhanak, however, refused to help him. But on stage, while dancing, Jhanak missed her steps and she lost the battle. We also wrote about Arshi being declared the winner of the competition.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak deliver an emotional speech when she will receive the runner-up trophy. She will thank her Guru and will tell that she sees victory even in her defeat, and she is ready to surge ahead in her life. Jhanak will also mention that there is one person for whom she is even ready to lose her life, and this defeat is for the same person. Jhanak will say openly that she believes that the person is now happy, as she has lost. Aniruddh will feel guilty as he will believe that Jhanak lost the competition only because he requested her to lose it. He will feel the pain of Jhanak, but will also think that Jhanak will have a bright future. Meanwhile, Guruji and Aditya Kapoor will be shocked by Jhanak’s defeat, and will wonder who Jhanak pointed out to as the reason for her loss.

What will happen next?

