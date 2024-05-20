Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh and Jhanak get stranded; Aniruddh cannot take his eyes off Jhanak

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh’s (Krushal Ahuja) birthday being the focal point in the story plot. As we know, Aniruddh demanded a dinner night with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) following which Jhanak stealthily went out of the house to meet Aniruddh at the hotel. We saw them dining together and cutting cake for Aniruddh’s birthday. The bad weather and constant rain added to the romantic ambience of the duo.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak getting scared at the repercussions at home owing to her absence. The car will have a breakdown owing to which Aniruddh and Jhanak will be forced to seek shelter from the pouring rain. They will reach a house where Aniruddh and Jhanak will have their close moments. Aniruddh will hold Jhanak’s dupatta and will ask her to dry herself. Aniruddh will stealthily watch Jhanak, and will even tell her that he is reminded of their marriage and vows taken. He will tell Jhanak that he cannot forget that moment and memory from their past.

Jhanak Ep 181 19th May Written Episode Update

While Jhanak and Aniruddh enjoyed their dinner, Bipasha found out that both Aniruddh and Jhanak were not at home. She tried to instigate Arshi and the Basu family against Jhanak.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.