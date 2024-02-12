Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh gets better with Jhanak’s prayers

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) being critical after the road accident that he faced. As we know, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) humiliated him in order to save his life. This led to Aniruddh driving his bike rashly, which resulted in his accident.

With Aniruddh fighting for his life, the entire Basu family is praying for his recovery. We saw both Arshi (Chandni Sharma) and Jhanak going to a powerful temple and bringing the flowers from that place. The notion is that the patient will get better if the flower is touched upon the sick person’s head.

The coming episode will see Chhoton bringing Jhanak to the OT where Aniruddh has been kept post the surgery. He will request the nurse to allow Jhanak inside so that she can touch the flower on Aniruddh’s head. The nurse will assume Jhanak to be Aniruddh’s wife and will give consent. Jhanak will do the needful post which Aniruddh will start responding.

The doctors will soon claim that Aniruddh is out of danger.

Jhanak and Arshi went to a temple to pray for Aniruddh’s recovery. But Arshi did not see Jhanak at the temple.

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.