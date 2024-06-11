Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh gets jittery before his marriage; Jhanak forced to attend it

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with the Basus fixing the wedding of Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and Arshi (Chandni Sharma) at the same temple where Aniruddh got married to Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). We have seen Aniruddh being worried more about Jhanak’s exams and asking her to concentrate on her studies. While Arshi was excited about the wedding, Aniruddh felt miserable.

The upcoming episode will see Aniruddh carrying out his wedding preparations as a normal routine, without any happiness on his face. He will continuously tell himself that he will have to pretend to be happy and not show his frustration. Aniruddh will get dressed for his wedding, but when talks about the wedding and the first night will happen, he will get jittery.

On the other hand, Srishti and the Basu family will force Jhanak to attend the wedding. She will take the excuse of her studies for the exam the next day, and state that she will want time to study. However, Srishti and others will make sure that Jhanak is ordered to attend the wedding.

Jhanak Ep 203 10th June Written Episode Update

Jhanak was humiliated by Arshi and the Basu family for creating all the drama related to marrying Tejas. Aniruddh had to reveal the truth of Jhanak being threatened to marry, failing which Aniruddh’s life would be in danger.

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.