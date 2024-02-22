Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh gets to know a truth about Jhanak

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) being exposed by Bipasha, thus her identity getting revealed before the family. All were shocked and soon, they hurled questions at Jhanak. Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) was shocked when he understood that it was Jhanak who was with him as his attendant.

The coming episode will see a big drama wherein Jhanak will clarify to all that her intention was only that she could not leave a person who had done so much for her when he was fighting for his life. Jhanak will say that she intends to leave soon. It will also be revealed that Chhoton all the while, knew that Jhanak was Aniruddh’s attendant. This will put Chhoton on the radar and he too will be questioned.

Aniruddh will also want his answers from Jhanak as to why she stopped by for him and entered the hospital room as an attendant. When accusations will increase, Chhoton will not be able to hide the fact that there was a big reason why he wanted Jhanak near Aniruddh. He will tell the family that while all in the family thought that Arshi’s prayers saved Aniruddh, the truth was that Jhanak prayed as well and also kept those flowers near Aniruddh’s bedside.

Jhanak Ep 93 21st February Written Episode Update

Jhanak got exposed after Bipasha made the plan to remove her mask by force during the puja.

