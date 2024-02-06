Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh meets with an accident

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) deciding to go out of Aniruddh’s (Krushal Ahuja) life in order to keep him safe. As we know, she found Tejas in the bus which she boarded. Ever since, Tejas has been blackmailing her by showing her a gun. That was the reason why she showed her anger at Aniruddh when he came to stop her.

Jhanak ended up humiliating Aniruddh and asking him to go. This hurt Aniruddh a lot. She used harsh words so that Aniruddh should stop protecting her and leave her at the mercy of Tejas.

The coming episode will see Aniruddh very much pained by Jhanak’s words. He will drive his bike rashly and will be very fast too. His bike will hit a bigger vehicle, following which he will have a major accident. He will have a drastic injury on his head.

Soon, the media will surround the accident spot and the news of Aniruddh having a major accident will be put on the television news. Jhanak will see the news from the bus and will be shocked.

Jhanak Ep 77 5th February Written Episode Update

Aniruddh was humiliated a lot by Jhanak. She did so, so that Aniruddh moved away from her life and left her to herself.

What will happen now?

