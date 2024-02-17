Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh recovers

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) taking care of Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) in the hospital. Jhanak has gotten to know that Aniruddh hates Jhanak owing to the insult she meted out to him. This has changed Aniruddh’s personality and he is ashamed of helping a worthless person like Jhanak and not thinking about his own family and people. Jhanak is in such a situation where she cannot disclose her identity, but can only listen to Aniruddh’s hurtful comments about her.

This anger over Jhanak has turned Aniruddh totally towards Arshi (Chandni Sharma). He is thankful to Arshi who prayed for his well-being and stood as a pillar during his tough times. Now, Aniruddh wants to focus on their wedding plans post his recovery.

The coming episode will see the Basu family talking about the Saraswati Puja and Valentine’s party at home to celebrate Aniruddh’s homecoming. Finally, Aniruddh will get his discharge and will come home. He will be a changed man who would not want to talk and hear about Jhanak.

Jhanak Ep 88 16th February Written Episode Update

Aniruddh talked about Jhanak insulting him and felt bad about it. He could not forget Jhanak but started to hate her.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.