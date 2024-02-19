Jhanak Spoiler: Apu recognizes Jhanak?

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) recovering well after the road accident in which his neck bone broke. He underwent surgery after which he was kept in the ICU for many days. We saw Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) getting into the robe of a nurse and becoming Aniruddh’s attendant. Aniruddh in his emotional turmoil, talked about him hating Jhanak after she insulted him beyond limits. He also expressed his love for Arshi (Chandni Sharma) and they looked forward to their wedding announcement.

The coming episode will focus on the Bose family bringing Aniruddh home from the hospital. As proposed by Arshi, Jhanak will be asked to go home as the family will want to hire a qualified nurse to take care of Aniruddh at home. However, since there will be an unavailability of nurses in the hospital, Jhanak will later be asked to come home.

Aniruddh will have an emotional welcome at home wherein all in the family will be happy to receive Aniruddh home after the major accident. Apu will get emotional on seeing Aniruddh. Also, she will mention that she misses Jhanak too.

During one such conversation, upon hearing the nurse’s voice from under the mask, Apu will grow curious and will ask her whether she is Jhanak as her voice resembles Jhanak’s.

Jhanak Ep 90 18th February Written Episode Update

Arshi ordered Chhoton to terminate Jhanak’s service as Aniruddh’s attendant as they were hiring a more qualified nurse to take care of Aniruddh.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.