Jhanak Spoiler: Arshi notices Aniruddh’s ring; questions him

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) having heavy hearts, as Jhanak was about to leave the Basu house. We saw emotions flowing when Jhanak gave a parting gift to Aniruddh. He put the ring on his ring finger and promised never to remove it in his lifetime. Aniruddh for the first time, realized that he could not live without Jhanak. For Jhanak, this was an eye-opener as she too realized that she found it tough to go away from Aniruddh.

The upcoming episode will see Aniruddh dropping Jhanak at the Kolkata Railway Station. Chhoton will not be able to handle himself and will weep at Jhanak’s going away. However, Aniruddh will hide his emotions.

At home, Arshi (Chandni Sharma) will spot Aniruddh wearing a new ring. She will question him about it, as it will be similar to what Jhanak gifted Arshi. However, Aniruddh will not reveal anything, and this will make Arshi doubtful. She will check on who bought the ring in the shop.

Jhanak Ep 191 29th May Written Episode Update

Jhanak came to Aniruddh’s room to give him a gift. She sought his blessings. Aniruddh had a tough time handling his emotions. He realized he could not live without Jhanak.

Will Arshi question Aniruddh’s intention behind wearing Jhanak’s gifted ring?

