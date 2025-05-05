Vaibhavi Hankare Bids Emotional Farewell to GHKKPM; Bhavika Sharma to Replace Her

Television actress Vaibhavi Hankare has officially wrapped up her journey in the popular Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. The actress played Tejaswini, took to Instagram to and penned down emotional note as she bid farewell to the show. She expressed gratitude towards the team, cast and crew.

In her heartfelt post, Vaibhavi shared, As I take a moment to say goodbye, my heart is filled with overwhelming gratitude and love. Playing Tejaswini has been more than just a role. It has been an unforgettable journey, one that gave me a family beyond the screen. Every scene, every line, every shared laugh and tear with this incredible team has shaped me in ways words can’t describe.

View Instagram Post 1: Vaibhavi Hankare Bids Emotional Farewell to GHKKPM; Bhavika Sharma to Replace Her

The bond I built with my co-actors, the support of the crew, and the warmth behind the camera have left a mark on my soul forever.

She also mentioned the strong support she received from her co-stars, especially Sanam Johar, Param Singh, and Sai Deodhar. She said, ‘And the silent group hug they shared when they heard the news of her exit.’

Vaibhavi’s exit comes as the show heads into a new phase, and stepping into her role will be actress Bhavika Sharma. Bhavika, known for her previous roles in Madamm Sir is expected to bring a fresh start to the storyline.