Jhanak Spoiler: Arshi slaps Jhanak

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) meeting with an accident after Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) humiliated him. As we know, Jhanak was frightened that Tejas would shoot at Aniruddh and for his safety, Jhanak badmouthed Aniruddh so that he would go, leaving her at Tejas’ mercy. However, Aniruddh was rash in driving his bike and resulted in injuring himself.

The coming episode will see Aniruddh being in critical condition. The doctor will tell his family that his neck bone is broken and they would have to do a complicated surgery to set it right. The family will blame Chhoton for Aniruddh’s condition but they will soon realize that Aniruddh and Chhoton were in search of Jhanak.

At the same time, Jhanak will enter the hospital and will look for Aniruddh. Arshi will be so irritated and worried for Aniruddh’s state that she will slap Jhanak, and blame her for Aniruddh’s condition.

Jhanak Ep 79 7th February Written Episode Update

Jhanak who got the news of Aniruddh’s accident, escaped from Tejas’ clutches and boarded another bus to go to the hospital.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.