Jhanak Spoiler: Bipasha instigates Arshi

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) shielding the big secret and trying to secure Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) future as well. As we know, Arshi and the entire family want to see Jhanak’s husband. We saw how Arshi and Srishti demanded that Jhanak give the number of her husband. Aniruddh forced Jhanak to accept a number and give it to Srishti when asked. Also, Aniruddh is trying his level best to introduce Jhanak in his office event as a surprise dancer and as a new talent. He wishes that Jhanak gets all the name and fame overnight. He has convinced Jhanak for it and has gotten her signatures.

The coming episode will see Bipasha (Patrali Chattopadhyay) catching Jhanak in Aniruddh’s room. She will start to enquire, and Aniruddh will be forced to lie about Appu Di performing at the event.

Bipasha will not feel alright and will go and complain about the same to Arshi (Chandni Sharma). Bipasha will tell Arshi about Jhanak being found in Aniruddh’s room and that she is worried that Aniruddh might introduce Jhanak as a new face at the event.

This will enrage Arshi.

Jhanak Ep 60 19th January Written Episode Update

Srishti asked Jhanak to give her husband’s phone number. Aniruddh said that he had the number and gave it to Srishti.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.