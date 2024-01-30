Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak and Aniruddh perform together

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions is seeing Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) put a lot of his efforts into making Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) dance at his office’s cultural event so that she can gain recognition as a dancer overnight. We saw how Jhanak tried to kill herself by consuming and overdose of sleeping pills. Now that she is better, Aniruddh has forced her to dance at the event. We also know that Appu Di aka Aprajita is also singing at the event, in the new talent category.

The coming episode will see Aniruddh forcing Jhanak to come to the event along with Chhoton. Appu Di will be motivated to sing after seeing Jhanak at the event. Appu Di will give a fabulous performance which will garner huge applause.

We will see Srishti and Arshi talking about the second new talent to be launched by Aniruddh. Arshi will also worry about Appu Di telling her that Aniruddh will also sing at the event. She will later ditch her own theory. But shockingly, the next new talent to be unleashed on the stage will be Jhanak. Jhanak will give a fabulous performance post which she will be seen sharing screen space with Aniruddh for a special song and dance.

Jhanak Ep 70 29th January Written Episode Update

Appu Di refused to sing without seeing Jhanak’s face at the event. Aniruddh called Jhanak and convinced her to come to the event for her performance.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.