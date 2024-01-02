Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak and Aniruddha’s secret to come out?

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) talking out of her senses after having a drink at the party. She talked ill of Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) and this did not go down well with Ani and his family. Arshi (Chandni Sharma), above all, took objection to Jhanak staying at the Basu household. She decided to bring Jhanak to her house.

However, the coming episodes will throw the lid off the secret that Aniruddha and Jhanak share. As we know, the two of them had got married in Jhanak’s village where they were forced to marry so that Jhanak was safe from Tejas.

The coming episode will see Arshi and Aniruddha having a fight over Jhanak’s place of stay. Aniruddha will be seen taking care of Jhanak who would be ill with high fever. Arshi will condemn this and will question Aniruddha over his weird behaviour towards Jhanak even after she talked so badly about him.

Arshi will also demand to know about the secret that Jhanak was about to say but later, decided to hide. Jhanak who will listen to the fight between Arshi and Aniruddha will make a big revelation about her being married. She will also make a statement that nobody else knows about her secret, with Aniruddha being the only person who knows about it.

Jhanak Ep 42 1st January Written Episode Update

Aniruddha decided to confess the truth of his marriage to Jhanak. However, he feared angry reactions of Arshi and decided not to reveal it.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.