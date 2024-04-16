Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak faints; Aniruddh holds her in his arms

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) wedding about to happen. We saw Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) taunting Jhanak for wasting her talent and the opportunities got to prove her mettle. However, we also know that Aniruddh developed feelings for Jhanak. But he was not aware of what he was doing and hid his emotions and expressions.

The coming episode will see Aniruddh continuing to taunt Jhanak about leaving her dreams to become a housewife. Jhanak who would be fasting all throughout the day, will feel weak and will be about to faint. Aniruddh will hold her in his arms. Appu Di will see this sight and will even question Aniruddh as to why he has hugged Jhanak.

Meanwhile, Jhanak will be so hurt that she will stop talking to anyone and will get ready for her wedding despite being ill.

Jhanak Ep 147 15th April Written Episode Update

Arshi got into an argument with Jhanak when she saw Jhanak talking to Aniruddha.

What will happen now?

