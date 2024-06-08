Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak feels thankful to Aniruddh; Aniruddh tries to read her mind

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) successfully exposing Tejas’ wicked plan and saving Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). Aniruddh tactfully stopped Jhanak and Tejas’ wedding. Jhanak was relieved that Aniruddh saved her yet again.

The upcoming drama will see Jhanak and Aniruddh moving into a hotel. Aniruddh and Jhanak will be relieved, but Aniruddh will be angry at Jhanak for playing with her own life. Jhanak, will however, be thankful to Aniruddh. Jhanak will talk about how important it was for her to keep Aniruddh safe. She will also tell Aniruddh that his life was of utmost priority for her. Anirudhh will try to read her mind and will ask why she said so. Aniruddh will also question Jhanak about her love for Rahul.

Aniruddh and Jhanak will hide their real feelings for each other, and will worry about each other. Jhanak will tell Aniruddh that he is in danger after exposing Tejas’ plan. Aniruddh will worry over Jhanak’s safety.

Jhanak Ep 200 7th June Written Episode Update

Aniruddh eventually convinced Jhanak to tell the truth. She told all that she was being forced into marrying Tejas. Tejas held Aniruddh at gunpoint, but the police issued their warning to Tejas. Aniruddh took Jhanak away from the premises safely.

What will happen next?

