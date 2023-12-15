Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak gets forced to attend Chhoton’s party

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) being permitted to stay at Aniruddh’s house in the capacity of a servant. She does all kinds of errands for the family for which many in the family are ungrateful. Appu Di and Jhanak vibe well and enjoy being in each other’s company.

However, we saw Srishti trying to fight with Arshi and asking her to separate Aniruddh and Jhanak as soon as possible.

The coming episode will see Chhoton throwing a party to the younger generation of the family as he has got money from his earlier job. Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and Arshi (Chandni Sharma) will protest and will refuse to come, as they would have made different plans for an outing.

But the family will convince both Ani and Arshi to come. We will see Appu Di forcing Jhanak to come along. Jhanak will try telling Appu Di that she has a lot of work at home and that she needs to study too. But since it will be Appu’s demand, the family will think that Jhanak can take care of Appu at the party.

Hence they will consent to Jhanak going to the party.

Jhanak Ep 25 14th December Written Episode Update

Aniruddh and Arshi argued about Jhanak. Aniruddh tried to clear the fact that he was helping out Jhanak. But they argued and had different opinions.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.