Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak shines in her first big campaign

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) providing Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) with her biggest opportunity to showcase her prowess. Jhanak bagged her first contract for a jewellery design campaign and had to shoot for it. Aniruddh forced Jhanak to sign on the papers, by humiliating her. Aniruddh’s intention behind hurting Jhanak was to push her to unleash her talent and forget all fear and showcase her prowess to the masses.

The coming episode will see Aniruddh’s wish getting fulfilled, with Jhanak going outdoors for the shoot. A car will pick her up and bring her to the shoot spot. Chhoton will accompany Jhanak.

Jhanak will look under-confident, and people handling the campaign will be worried upon seeing her. However, the moment the camera will be on and she will be asked to dance, Jhanak will shine and exhibit high levels of confidence in her craft. People will be dumbfounded and she will start to derive immediate respect and appreciation for her performance.

Aniruddh will also come to the spot to have a look at Jhanak’s performance. He will hide himself and will be seen admiring Jhanak’s talent.

Jhanak Ep 104 3rd March Written Episode Update

Aniruddh called the interested people home to get the signatures from Jhanak. Jhanak signed the deal to dance for the jewellery campaign.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.