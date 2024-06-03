Jhanak Spoiler: Tejas threatens Jhanak; forces her to marry him

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) being abducted by Tejas’ men who have also taken her phone. Jhanak did not know for the longest time, that she was abducted. She felt that she was in the safe hands of the police team. On the other hand, Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) was intimated by the police team that Jhanak had already been taken away by Tejas’ men and she did not get down at the station as planned. Aniruddh decided to go to Kashmir, but wanted a solid reason for going away from the ceremony that was planned at home. He cited the reason for going to Delhi for official work and tried to leave.

The upcoming drama will see Jhanak finally being taken to Tejas. She will get the shock of her life when the realization will strike her that she has been kidnapped. Jhanak will plead before Tejas to leave her. Tejas will threaten Jhanak and will tell her that she is free to go, but if she goes, he will kill Aniruddh immediately. Tejas will ask Jhanak to marry him the very next day if she wants to see her Sirjee alive.

Jhanak Ep 195 2nd June Written Episode Update

Aniruddh was told by the police team that they could not find Jhanak at the railway station. They informed him that Jhanak had gotten down and was now trapped by Tejas’ men. Aniruddh decided to go to Kashmir to save Jhanak.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.