Jhanak Upcoming Twist: Aniruddh gets to know about Arshi’s fall; Will Jhanak be blamed for it?

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Chhoton’s wedding happening. As we know, Arshi (Chandni Sharma) stayed back at home, with Baa giving her company while all the others went to the wedding. There was a big argument as Arshi wanted Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) to stay back, but Aniruddh wanted to be present for Chhoton’s wedding. Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) too volunteered to stay back, but Arshi asked her to go.

We wrote about Arshi having a fall from the stairs which resulted in her being in severe pain. Baa made her sit and was desperately trying to reach out to Aniruddh, but could not. Arshi bitched about Aniruddh spending time with Jhanak at the wedding.

The upcoming episode will see Baa finally reaching out to Chhoton and conveying to him the news of Arshi’s fall. Aniruddh will talk on the phone and will enquire about Arshi. When Baa will blame Aniruddh for not coming early and also asks whether Jhanak cannot come home, Aniruddh will be seen defending Jhanak rather than coming home quickly to give the adequate medical attention that Arshi needs. It will be interesting to see if the Basu family will blame Jhanak for Arshi’s accident.

