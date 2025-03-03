Jhanak Upcoming Twist: Bipasha questions Jhanak’s closeness with Aniruddh; Jhanak gives back to Bipasha

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Arshi (Chandni Sharma) having a fall from the stairs which resulted in her having severe pain. Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) rushed home and took Arshi to the hospital where Arshi delivered a baby girl but was critical. She needed immediate blood and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) gave Arshi her blood. Meanwhile, the Basu family continued to blame Jhanak for being the sole reason for their family’s problems. Even when Jhanak came back from the hospital, she was questioned as to why she went to the hospital and even claimed that she went to have a nice talk with Aniruddh.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak seeing Aniruddh also returning home. She will be worried about Arshi and will run up the stairs to talk to Aniruddh. Bipasha will notice this sweet talk of Aniruddh and Jhanak. Jhanak will ask Aniruddh whether she can be in the hospital when he is at home. Bipasha will butt in and will question Jhanak’s closeness with Aniruddh. Aniruddh will try to tell her that they were talking about Arshi, but Bipasha will further accuse Jhanak. Jhanak will not keep quiet and she will ask Bipasha whether she is not upset about Arshi being critical in the hospital. She will point at Bipasha’s lavish dressing even when Arshi is in the hospital and will mock her. This will make Bipasha angry.

What will happen next?

