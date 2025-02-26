Jhanak Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Arshi falls off the stairs; calls Aniruddh for help

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Choton’s wedding happening amidst drama and fanfare. The entire Basu family has gone for the wedding, with only Arshi (Chandni Sharma) and Baa staying at home. Arshi has been worried about Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) finally getting private time at the wedding. Arshi has asked Bipasha to spy on them and inform her about the happenings.

The upcoming drama will see Jhanak and Aniruddh accidentally getting involved in an eye-lock situation when Jhanak will fall over Aniruddh, and Aniruddh will hold her in his arms. The people present at the wedding will notice their closeness and will talk about it. At home, Arshi will try to climb down the stairs and will have a drastic fall down the stairs. She will riggle in pain, and Baa will pick her up from the floor and make her sit in the couch. She will try Aniruddh’s phone to inform him and to take Arshi to the doctor as she will be in severe pain. However, Aniruddh will not take the phone. Arshi will, on the other hand, lament that Aniruddh is deliberately not taking her calls as he is enjoying his time with Jhanak.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.