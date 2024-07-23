Jubilee Talkies Serial Upcoming Twist: Bobby forces Shivangi to leave Mumbai; Shivangi in shock

Jubilee Talkies the Sony TV show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen Ayaan Grover (Abhishek Bajaj) having a threatening conversation with Bobby (Asavari Joshi) of his mother Tara and him being the major villains in her daughter Shivangi’s (Khushi Dubey) lives. As we know, AG is doing all that it takes to send Shivangi away from his life. Bobby was shocked to know about Shivangi being in problem, being in the ambience and association she is presently in.

The upcoming episode will see Bobby taking a major decision to leave Mumbai along with her daughter Shivangi. Shivangi will get to know about her mother’s conversation with AG. She will look for her mother and when she will find her at home, Bobby will show her the tickets to leave Mumbai. Shivangi will be shocked at her mother’s decision and will refuse to leave Mumbai. When Shivangi will be adamant, Bobby will tell her that Shivangi’s life will be put to danger if she decides to stay in Mumbai.

What will Shivangi decide?

Jubilee Talkies Shohrat. Shiddat. Mohabbat promises to defy expectations with its captivating portrayal of love, drama, and intrigue, putting the spotlight on an unexpected love story of an influential superstar, Ayaan Grover, and a smalltown theatre owner, Shivangi Sawant, whose worlds collide in a whirlwind romance. Abhishek Bajaj plays the Superstar Ayaan Grover while Khushi Dubey is the ordinary girl with big dreams, Shivangi.