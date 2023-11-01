Junooniyatt: Elahi learns about Jordan’s evil moves against Jahaan

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Jahaan is about to tie the knot with Seerat, police come in and reveal that Jahaan cannot marry Seerat as he is already married to Elahi. The latter comes to Jahaan’s house as his wife. However, the family refuses to accept her. Meanwhile, she plans to expose both Jordan (Gautam Vig) and Seerat. Hence, when she gets her hand on a solid proof, she sends it out to Jahaan.

Elahi informs the same to Jordan and Seerat. They fear getting exposed and go to stop Jahaan from reading the letter. However, Seerat and Jordan manage to save themselves. Seerat observes Karwa Chauth fast for Jahaan. However, Elahi also keeps the fast. At night when they celebrate the festival, Elahi (Neha Rana) witnesses Jahaan’s life being in trouble and soon comes to his rescue. However, while saving Jahaan, she gets badly injured and Jahaan rushes to help her. Injured Elahi decides to complete her Karwa Chauth ritual and Jahaan helps her in breaking her fast. Seerat witnesses the drama and gets angry.

In the coming episode, Jordan and Seerat get into a verbal spat. During their fight, Seerat accuses Jordan of attempting to kill Jahaan in the accident during Karwa Chauth. Jordan in anger accepts his evil act and Seerat is shocked. Meanwhile, Elahi also overhears their conversation and is surprised to learn Jordan’s motives. However, Jordan threatens Seerat to shut her mouth and she agrees.

Junooniyatt Ep 187 31 October 2023 Written Episode Update

