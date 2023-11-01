Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt: Elahi learns about Jordan’s evil moves against Jahaan

Seerat accuses Jordan of attempting to kill Jahaan by the accident during Karwa Chauth. Jordan in anger accepts his evil act and Seerat gets shocked. Meanwhile, Elahi also overhears their conversation in the Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Nov,2023 16:47:09
Junooniyatt: Elahi learns about Jordan’s evil moves against Jahaan 866105

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Jahaan is about to tie the knot with Seerat, police come in and reveal that Jahaan cannot marry Seerat as he is already married to Elahi. The latter comes to Jahaan’s house as his wife. However, the family refuses to accept her. Meanwhile, she plans to expose both Jordan (Gautam Vig) and Seerat. Hence, when she gets her hand on a solid proof, she sends it out to Jahaan.

Elahi informs the same to Jordan and Seerat. They fear getting exposed and go to stop Jahaan from reading the letter. However, Seerat and Jordan manage to save themselves. Seerat observes Karwa Chauth fast for Jahaan. However, Elahi also keeps the fast. At night when they celebrate the festival, Elahi (Neha Rana) witnesses Jahaan’s life being in trouble and soon comes to his rescue. However, while saving Jahaan, she gets badly injured and Jahaan rushes to help her. Injured Elahi decides to complete her Karwa Chauth ritual and Jahaan helps her in breaking her fast. Seerat witnesses the drama and gets angry.

In the coming episode, Jordan and Seerat get into a verbal spat. During their fight, Seerat accuses Jordan of attempting to kill Jahaan in the accident during Karwa Chauth. Jordan in anger accepts his evil act and Seerat is shocked. Meanwhile, Elahi also overhears their conversation and is surprised to learn Jordan’s motives. However, Jordan threatens Seerat to shut her mouth and she agrees.

Junooniyatt Ep 187 31 October 2023 Written Episode Update

Elahi witnesses Jahaan’s life being in trouble and soon comes to his rescue. However, while saving Jahaan, she gets badly injured and Jahaan rushes to help her. Injured Elahi decides to complete her Karwa Chauth ritual and Jahaan helps her in breaking her fast. Seerat witnesses the drama and gets angry.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Junooniyatt: Elahi saves Jahaan’s life during Karwa Chauth 865832
Junooniyatt: Elahi saves Jahaan’s life during Karwa Chauth
I would like to dress up as the blood-curdling entity from The Exorcist for Halloween: Gurpreet Bedi 865712
I would like to dress up as the blood-curdling entity from The Exorcist for Halloween: Gurpreet Bedi
Review of Colors' Chand Jalne Laga: An intense love story with great potential 865670
Review of Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga: An intense love story with great potential
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (23 - 29 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 865286
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (23 – 29 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Chand Jalne Laga: Tara to lose against Deva in the horse race 865302
Chand Jalne Laga: Tara to lose against Deva in the horse race
Chand Jalne Laga: Deva to throw a challenge at Tara 865010
Chand Jalne Laga: Deva to throw a challenge at Tara

Latest Stories

Priyanka Chopra- Shraddha Arya: Romantic Mehendi Designs For Karwa Chauth 2023 866030
Priyanka Chopra- Shraddha Arya: Romantic Mehendi Designs For Karwa Chauth 2023
Karanvir Bohra aka Viraj Dobriyal from Star Bharat's 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu' Opens Up About Balancing Fatherhood and Acting 866173
Karanvir Bohra aka Viraj Dobriyal from Star Bharat’s ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’ Opens Up About Balancing Fatherhood and Acting
Exclusive: Kumar Vaibhav in Netflix series Vakalatnama 866165
Exclusive: Kumar Vaibhav in Netflix series Vakalatnama
Exclusive: Jay Zaveri to join Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Sobo Films' Sony LIV series 866133
Exclusive: Jay Zaveri to join Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Sobo Films’ Sony LIV series
Bigg Boss 17 Fame Ankita Lokhande Exhibits Her Traditional Dressup Style In Saree In A Reel On Karwa Chauth 866132
Bigg Boss 17 Fame Ankita Lokhande Exhibits Her Traditional Dressup Style In Saree In A Reel On Karwa Chauth
Ananya Panday's Unique Halloween With A Witch On The Beach; Check Here 866044
Ananya Panday’s Unique Halloween With A Witch On The Beach; Check Here
Read Latest News