Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Dadi announces Elahi’s wedding to the neighborhood, while Jahaan and Jordan are shocked to hear the news. Amardeep is devastated and broken. Bua forcefully feeds Elahi with laddoo and taunts her. Later, Beeji offers alcohol to Amardeep, criticizing him for being an incompetent parent. Amardeep struggles to resist the temptation but fails. Later, Bua takes Elahi’s passport and tells her that she will move to Canada with Ranjeet after marriage.

Now, in the coming episode, Jordan reviews surveillance footage from the Holi party in the college projection room and identifies Ranjeet as the person in the photo that Husna showed her. Later, he takes a private detective’s contact details from Varun to gather more information about Ranjeet.

Meanwhile, Elahi, feeling helpless in her room, hugs her mother’s photo and prays for a miracle. Jahaan meets Elahi on the terrace and encourages her not to give up. Jordan and Jahaan gather information about Ranjeet from Dharmendra and the private investigator, respectively. Later, during the wedding celebrations at Ranjeet’s house, Jahaan approaches Ranjeet’s storeroom where Shikha is being held captive.

Will Jahaan find Shikha?

