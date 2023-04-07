Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Beeji tampers with Elahi’s food, but her plan is nearly discovered when Amardeep unexpectedly walks in. Beeji feeds the adulterated food to Elahi, hoping to affect her voice.

When Elahi has throat problems while singing with Jahaan, he quickly calls his mother and Diljyot offers a solution, but Elahi doesn’t see her in the video call. Later, Amardeep wishes Elahi luck and encourages her not to give up, while Maheep does the same for Jordan, but with the reminder of the agreement.

Now, in the coming episode, Jordan starts feeling jealous again as he sees Elahi rehearsing and talking about love with Jahaan. Inderjit offers to help Jahaan in his singing dream, but he declines politely. On the other hand, Maheep and Shweta plan against Elahi, and she gets to know that she, along with Jahaan and Jordan, is selected for the next round of the competition. Maheep falsely accuses Elahi and tells the principal to ensure that Elahi gets expelled from the competition.

As the situation intensifies, will Elahi be able to clear her name and stay in the competition?

