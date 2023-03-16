Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Elahi (Neha Rana) identifying the person who molested her at the Holi celebration. She is shocked to understand that the guy is none other than Ranjeet (Abhianshu Vohra), who she is all set to marry. Elahi fainted amidst her engagement ceremony as she was tense and worried about marrying such a guy.

The coming episode will see Elahi later mustering up the courage and talking to Dadi about being molested by the same person. However, Dadi will not pay heed and will feel that Elahi is cooking up a story to stop the wedding.

On the other hand, Ranjeet will see a threat to the wedding. Ranjeet has been desperate to get married to Elahi. However, his ex-wife will come to the fore and will threaten to stop the wedding. The girl will be angry at Ranjeet and will tell that she will expose his real face before the girl who he is about to marry.

What will happen now? Will Elahi get to know the truth?

