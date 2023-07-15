ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Amar warns Jahaan to stay away from Elahi

Amar warns him to stay away from Elahi if he truly loved her. Emotionally charged, Amar insists that Jahan should never cross paths with Elahi again and demands a promise from him in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Jul,2023 14:04:15
Junooniyatt spoiler: Amar warns Jahaan to stay away from Elahi 834146

The upcoming episodes of Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, continue to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. According to the storyline, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) hides after seeing Amar and Jordan’s family in the corridor. He leaves in panic as he sees so many missed calls from Seerat. Elahi (Neha Rana) regains consciousness after the forest incident and shivers as she finds Jordan by her side. She tells Amar about the incident, but her family thinks she is shocked.

On the other hand, Jahaan informs Seerat about Elahi’s accident. Amar is conflicted and decides to send Elahi back to her in-laws. Elahi is shocked when her father asks her to return to the in-law’s house. After a conversation with Jordan, Elahi returns home with him, making it clear that Jordan will not treat her the same way. Jahaan reveals the truth about Elahi’s accident to Dharam, who is responsible for uncovering the truth about Elahi and Jordan. Jahaan is unable to focus and seeks the truth.

In the coming episode, Amar witnesses Jahaan at the hospital and angrily confronts Jahaan. He warns him to stay away from Elahi if he truly loves her. Emotionally charged, Amar insists Jahan should never cross paths with Elahi again and demands his promise. Jahaan assures Amar that he will honor his promise and vows never to meet Elahi again.

Will Elahi learn about Jahaan being in India?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima faces a new problem 834187
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima faces a new problem
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat gets blamed for Sartaj and Harleen's death? 834136
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat gets blamed for Sartaj and Harleen’s death?
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan on a mission to uncover the truth about Elahi and Jordan 833711
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan on a mission to uncover the truth about Elahi and Jordan
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets humiliated at school 833698
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets humiliated at school
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen to die? 833692
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen to die?
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi's shocking encounter in the forest leaves her shaken 833378
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s shocking encounter in the forest leaves her shaken
Latest Stories
Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of Kumkum -Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in a special way 834224
Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of Kumkum -Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in a special way
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa decides to propose Viaan 834230
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa decides to propose Viaan
Kohrra A Dark Deep Disturbing Dive Into The Politics Of Crime 834220
Kohrra A Dark Deep Disturbing Dive Into The Politics Of Crime
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Misunderstandings lead to Surilii and Shiv’s separation 834221
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Misunderstandings lead to Surilii and Shiv’s separation
Exclusive: Benafsha Soonawalla in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 834215
Exclusive: Benafsha Soonawalla in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal plans to kill Dua; trap Ruhaan for the murder 834203
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal plans to kill Dua; trap Ruhaan for the murder
Read Latest News