Junooniyatt spoiler: Amar warns Jahaan to stay away from Elahi

The upcoming episodes of Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, continue to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. According to the storyline, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) hides after seeing Amar and Jordan’s family in the corridor. He leaves in panic as he sees so many missed calls from Seerat. Elahi (Neha Rana) regains consciousness after the forest incident and shivers as she finds Jordan by her side. She tells Amar about the incident, but her family thinks she is shocked.

On the other hand, Jahaan informs Seerat about Elahi’s accident. Amar is conflicted and decides to send Elahi back to her in-laws. Elahi is shocked when her father asks her to return to the in-law’s house. After a conversation with Jordan, Elahi returns home with him, making it clear that Jordan will not treat her the same way. Jahaan reveals the truth about Elahi’s accident to Dharam, who is responsible for uncovering the truth about Elahi and Jordan. Jahaan is unable to focus and seeks the truth.

In the coming episode, Amar witnesses Jahaan at the hospital and angrily confronts Jahaan. He warns him to stay away from Elahi if he truly loves her. Emotionally charged, Amar insists Jahan should never cross paths with Elahi again and demands his promise. Jahaan assures Amar that he will honor his promise and vows never to meet Elahi again.

Will Elahi learn about Jahaan being in India?

