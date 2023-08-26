Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly inquiries about Elahi's real husband

The guests speculate about Elahi having two husbands. In an unexpected turn of events, Dolly overhears these conversations and confronts Elahi, demanding to know who is her true husband in Colors show Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Aug,2023 15:00:50
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan presents Elahi (Neha Rana) with a photo frame containing a picture of her and Jahaan. Jordan hints at needing a favour from Jahaan but doesn’t specify the request immediately. Jordan hangs the same photo frame on the wall at the Mehta house. Later, Jahaan is summoned by Jordan to an auditorium, where he confronts Jahaan, revealing that he knows Jahaan is Sultan.

Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) agrees to Jordan’s terms but negotiates for the freedom of Elahi and his mother. Meanwhile, Maheep learns about the Sultan’s title deal as well. Later, Dolly becomes furious upon discovering that Elahi is performing at private events rather than on stage. Seerat is also upset about the deal between Jordan and Jahaan, but Jahaan feels compelled to accept it. Dolly finds out that Elahi and Jahaan do not stay together under the same roof and questions Jahaan about the truth.

In the coming episode, Elahi and Jahaan share a dance moment. However, Jordan, fueled by jealousy, interrupts their dance and insists that Elahi dance with her actual husband. Gossip among the guests spread like wildfire, speculating about Elahi having two husbands. In an unexpected turn of events, Dolly overhears these conversations and confronts Elahi, demanding to know who is her true husband. The question leaves Jahaan in a state of shock.

Will Jahaan reveal the truth to Dolly?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

