Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly kicks Elahi out of the house

Dolly throws Elahi out of the house with her bags. Elahi pleads Dolly to listen to his plea. However, Dolly asks her to leave and never returns in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Sep,2023 16:52:14
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly kicks Elahi out of the house 853460

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan discovers that Jahaan and Elahi are locked up in the police station together. He creates a bonfire outside the station, vowing not to move until Jahaan and Elahi are released.

At Jordan’s birthday party, Elahi and her family plan a surprise celebration. Jordan asks Elahi for a kiss or some other uncomfortable favor, but she declines. He again asks Elahi (Neha Rana) to feed him cake but Elahi doesn’t agree. Frustrated by her refusals, Jordan (Gautam Vig) approaches Jahaan and threatens to reveal his true identity as Sultan unless the deal is canceled. In a fit of anger, he reveals that Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) is Sultan to Elahi and the family. Jordan, who’s married to Elahi, fears that he will lose his wife to Jahaan and hence, he astonishes Dolly by revealing the truth about his relationship with Elahi.

In tonight’s episode, Dolly gets angry at Maheep and Inder for lying about Jordan and Elahi’s wedding. When Maheep and Inder ask Jordan to leave the house, Dolly stops him. Instead, Dolly throws Elahi out of the house with her bags. Elahi pleads Dolly to listen to his plea. However, Dolly asks her to leave and never returns.

Junooniyatt Ep 157 19th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Jordan, who’s married to Elahi, fears that he will lose his wife to Jahaan and hence, he astonishes Dolly by revealing the truth about his relationship with Elahi.

What will Jahaan do?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan 853381
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Colors show Chand Jalne Laga 853293
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Colors show Chand Jalne Laga
Ganpati Bappa has always been kind to me: Anchal Sahu 853294
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Ganpati Bappa has always been kind to me: Anchal Sahu
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Didun exposes Neerja's identity to the Bagchis 853077
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Didun exposes Neerja’s identity to the Bagchis
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Didun gets to know of Abeer's well-being; wants Neerja back 852135
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Didun gets to know of Abeer’s well-being; wants Neerja back
Exclusive: Rajesh Ganesh Sharma to enter Colors' Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav 851811
Exclusive: Rajesh Ganesh Sharma to enter Colors’ Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

Latest Stories

Mahesh Bhatt Gets A Surprise Call On His Birthday 853423
Mahesh Bhatt Gets A Surprise Call On His Birthday
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu and Bani try to make Rishi realize his feelings for Lakshmi 853432
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu and Bani try to make Rishi realize his feelings for Lakshmi
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ankita Khare spots Deer and baby Deer during Filmcity shoot 853418
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ankita Khare spots Deer and baby Deer during Filmcity shoot
Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience: Hina Khan 853420
Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience: Hina Khan
I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw 853385
I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw
The response to the 28-minute monologue by Ravie Dubey in Lakhan Leela Bhargava has been fabulous: Producer Saurabh Tewari 853383
The response to the 28-minute monologue by Ravie Dubey in Lakhan Leela Bhargava has been fabulous: Producer Saurabh Tewari
Read Latest News