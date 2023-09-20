Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly kicks Elahi out of the house

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan discovers that Jahaan and Elahi are locked up in the police station together. He creates a bonfire outside the station, vowing not to move until Jahaan and Elahi are released.

At Jordan’s birthday party, Elahi and her family plan a surprise celebration. Jordan asks Elahi for a kiss or some other uncomfortable favor, but she declines. He again asks Elahi (Neha Rana) to feed him cake but Elahi doesn’t agree. Frustrated by her refusals, Jordan (Gautam Vig) approaches Jahaan and threatens to reveal his true identity as Sultan unless the deal is canceled. In a fit of anger, he reveals that Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) is Sultan to Elahi and the family. Jordan, who’s married to Elahi, fears that he will lose his wife to Jahaan and hence, he astonishes Dolly by revealing the truth about his relationship with Elahi.

In tonight’s episode, Dolly gets angry at Maheep and Inder for lying about Jordan and Elahi’s wedding. When Maheep and Inder ask Jordan to leave the house, Dolly stops him. Instead, Dolly throws Elahi out of the house with her bags. Elahi pleads Dolly to listen to his plea. However, Dolly asks her to leave and never returns.

Junooniyatt Ep 157 19th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Jordan, who’s married to Elahi, fears that he will lose his wife to Jahaan and hence, he astonishes Dolly by revealing the truth about his relationship with Elahi.

What will Jahaan do?