Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan decide to disclose their relationship to Elahi’s father

Elahi and Jahaan discuss and envision their future together, full of dreams and aspirations. Later, they decide to meet Elahi's father and disclose their relationship to him in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As per the plot, Amar is on the verge of an accident, but Jordan intervenes and saves him, injuring himself. Amar and Dadi invite Jordan to their home out of gratitude. On the other hand, Elahi is astonished to find Jordan in the hall, and upon learning that he saved her father’s life, she maintains a distant attitude but tends to Jordan’s wounds.

Jordan, limping, bids farewell while Amar asks Elahi to accompany Jordan outside. Jordan pretends to stumble, and Elahi supports him. Jordan apologizes for his behavior at college, and Elahi forgives him for his selfless act toward her father. However, she demands a promise from him never to repeat such behavior, warning that their friendship will end otherwise.

In the coming episode, Jahaan takes Elahi to an under-construction building and shares his intention of renting a house there for their future. Elahi wonders how they will manage the finances, but Jahaan assures her everything will fall together. They discuss and envision their future together, full of dreams and aspirations. Jahaan and Elahi open up to each other, sharing their wounds and past experiences. Jahaan reveals how his parents were betrayed by someone close, igniting his determination to regain their respect. Elahi confides in Jahaan about her mother’s story. They decide to meet Elahi’s father and disclose their relationship to him.

Meanwhile, Jahaan receives a contract offer from a music label. He discusses it with Elahi, who supports his decision to sign it. Although Elahi expresses disappointment that Jahaan won’t be able to participate in the Great Indian Voice, she emphasizes the importance of securing their future. Jahaan also views this opportunity to create a better life for himself and Elahi.

Will Jordan break Elahi and Jahaan’s relationship?

