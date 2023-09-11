Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan’s sizzling rainy romance

Elahi comes to meet Jahaan and it starts raining. Elahi asks Jahaan to join him for a dance in the rain. The two get romantic and share sizzling moments in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

11 Sep,2023 12:29:10
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Dolly has gone all out to prepare a lively celebration with a dhol to mark Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) and Elahi’s wedding. However, Jordan (Gautam Vig), upon discovering the wedding, becomes absolutely furious and causes a scene.

In response to Jordan’s outburst, Maheep and Inder swiftly intervene, leading him into a separate room and locking the door, effectively isolating him from the celebration. Jordan passionately declares his possessiveness over Elahi, emphasizing that she only belongs to him. Elahi, (Neha Rana) on the other hand, responds with a selfless commitment to Dolly Aunty. She gets angry and tells Jordan that she will even have a fake marriage if it serves her best interests.

In the coming episode, Jahaan thinks about Husna’s words wherein she reveals that Elahi is still in love with him. Soon, Elahi comes to meet him and it starts raining. Elahi asks Jahaan to join him for a dance in the rain. The two get romantic and share sizzling moments. Elahi also asks Jahaan about his feelings and the latter confesses his love for her.

Is this a dream sequence?

Is this a dream sequence?

