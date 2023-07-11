ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi confronts Jordan over her career matters

Elahi expresses her worries about her career to Jordan in the car, unaware that he denied a contract on her behalf. Elahi confronts Jordan after learning the truth in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Jul,2023 11:51:03
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Seerat brings a big contract from Punjab to Jahaan’s attention, and after initial hesitation, Jahaan agrees. Together, Seerat and Jahaan embark on their journey to India. Jahaan instructs Seerat to check into a hotel upon their arrival in India. Seerat inquires about the reason behind it. Jahaan cryptically responds, mentioning that he needs to meet someone. Jahaan comes to Mehta house. Elahi, who has a strong intuition, senses Jahaan’s presence in her surroundings.

Jahaan witnesses Elahi and Jordan together. While music plays in the background, Jordan holds Elahi close and walks happily together. Soon, Jahaan witnesses Elahi and Jordan happy with each other and gets shocked. Jahaan tries to hide his face and avoid contact with Elahi and Jordan.

In the coming episode, Elahi expresses her worries about her career to Jordan in the car, unaware he denied a contract on her behalf. Elahi confronts Jordan after learning the truth and decides to meet the M Series guy. Elahi discusses her situation with Husna, who supports her decision. Later, Jordan watches Elahi sleeping in a different room and plans for a new chapter where Elahi will see a new Jordan.

What are Jordan’s new intentions?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News