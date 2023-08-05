Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi demands divorce from Jordan

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Elahi arrives eagerly waiting for her moment to shine on stage, but her dreams are shattered when Jordan confronts her. Enraged and possessive Jordan refuses to let Elahi sing with Sultan, despite her heartfelt plea.

As tensions escalate, Jordan’s aggression reaches a breaking point, and he slaps Elahi in front of everyone, leaving the audience stunned. The atmosphere turns tense, and Elahi is devastated and humiliated by the ordeal. Elahi and Jordan come home, wherein Jordan insults Elahi’s mother and father. This angers Elahi, and she leaves Jordan’s house along with her father, Amar.

In the coming episode, Jordan confronts Elahi, taunting her about her return and demeaning her courage as a middle-class girl. However, to Jordan’s surprise, Elahi stands her ground and confidently hands him a set of papers, stating that she wants a divorce. Elahi’s unexpected decision leaves Jordan shocked and speechless.

Will Jordan sign the divorce papers?

