Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi demands divorce from Jordan

Elahi stands her ground and confidently hands him a set of papers, stating that she wants a divorce. Elahi's unexpected decision leaves Jordan shocked and speechless in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Aug,2023 15:08:32
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Elahi arrives eagerly waiting for her moment to shine on stage, but her dreams are shattered when Jordan confronts her. Enraged and possessive Jordan refuses to let Elahi sing with Sultan, despite her heartfelt plea.

As tensions escalate, Jordan’s aggression reaches a breaking point, and he slaps Elahi in front of everyone, leaving the audience stunned. The atmosphere turns tense, and Elahi is devastated and humiliated by the ordeal. Elahi and Jordan come home, wherein Jordan insults Elahi’s mother and father. This angers Elahi, and she leaves Jordan’s house along with her father, Amar.

In the coming episode, Jordan confronts Elahi, taunting her about her return and demeaning her courage as a middle-class girl. However, to Jordan’s surprise, Elahi stands her ground and confidently hands him a set of papers, stating that she wants a divorce. Elahi’s unexpected decision leaves Jordan shocked and speechless.

Will Jordan sign the divorce papers?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

