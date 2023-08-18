Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi enters Mehta house as Jahaan’s wife

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Jordan (Gautam Vig) arrives with a bulldozer to demolish Elahi’s (Neha Rana) house, but she manages to pay him the remaining money and saves her home. A peaceful ceremony is held at the Mehta house, where everyone gathers, and Elahi arrives concerned about Dadaji’s medication. In a miraculous turn of events, Dolly emerges from her coma due to Elahi’s touch.

Dolly mistakenly believes Elahi is her daughter-in-law, Jahaan’s (Ankit Gupta) wife, leaving everyone in shock. Jordan gets angry, and his outburst about the truth causes Dolly to faint. Everybody tells Jordan that Dolly’s health is more crucial than the truth right now and he decides to hide the truth from Dolly. The doctor warns that Dolly’s condition is delicate, and any stress could be fatal. Overwhelmed, Elahi seeks solace at the gurudwara, praying for Dolly’s recovery.

In the coming episode, with Dolly’s condition deteriorating, Jahaan appeals to Elahi and Amar to help by pretending to be his wife for Dolly’s sake. However, Elahi and Amar decline the request. In the Mehta household, Jordan insists that Elahi must come as his wife, not Jahaan’s. Amidst the chaos, Dolly goes missing and reaches Elahi’s house. Elahi lies to Dolly to prevent worsening her health, claiming she’s there due to her grandmother’s illness. Jahaan arrives to take Dolly home. When Jahaan is on the brink of revealing the truth to Dolly in the Mehta house, everyone hears Elahi’s voice singing a prayer.

Has Elahi entered the Mehta house as Jahaan’s bride?