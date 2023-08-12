Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi stands firm against Jordan's aggression

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) attempts to meet Elahi, but she avoids him completely. Upon returning home, Elahi is disheartened by the dismal state of her house. Dada and Dadi are in distress, fearing a repetition of past events when Baljeet and Dolly left home. Elahi’s family is determined to prevent her from facing a similar fate. Elahi actively searches for job opportunities and visits Sultan’s office for a potential singing gig.

Meanwhile, Jahaan confides in Inderjit that he intends to expose Maheep’s misdeeds before returning to the Mehta house with his parents. Elahi sees Dolly in the hospital, where Jahaan has taken her for a checkup. Upon meeting her, Elahi (Neha Rana) realizes Dolly is in a coma and tries to ask Jahaan about it. Meanwhile, Elahi manages to gather funds through her efforts. Simultaneously, Jahaan fulfills his promise to his parents by successfully bringing them back to the Mehta House.

In the coming episode, Elahi fearlessly stands her ground against Jordan’s aggression. As he raises his hand in a threatening gesture, Elahi stops Jordan and firmly pushes him back. Jahaan, witnessing the unfolding drama, wears a subtle smile, recognizing Elahi’s strength. Elahi boldly warns Jordan (Gautam Vig) that any further attempt to harm her will only unveil a side of her that will send shivers down his spine.

