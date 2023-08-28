Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi takes revenge from Jordan by serving spicy rajma

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan agrees to Jordan’s terms but negotiates for the freedom of Elahi and his mother. Meanwhile, Maheep learns about the Sultan’s title deal as well.

Later, Dolly becomes furious upon discovering that Elahi is performing at private events rather than on stage. Seerat is also upset about the deal between Jordan and Jahaan, but Jahaan feels compelled to accept it. Dolly finds out that Elahi and Jahaan do not stay together under the same roof and questions Jahaan about the truth.

In the coming episode, Jordan (Gautam Vig) mocks Elahi’s (Neha Rana) cooking, and Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) supports her by giving some instructions. Elahi serves Jordan overly spicy rajma deliberately, and Jordan gets up and leaves. Later, she goes to Jordan’s room, asking him to sign divorce papers. Jordan tears the papers but doesn’t reveal his secret deal with Jahaan. During an antakshari game suggested to play by Dolly with the whole family, Jahaan and Jordan end the game with a Tashan. Tension rises as the lawyer enters the Mehta house leaving Dolly in shock.

Will Elahi and Jahaan be able to handle Dolly? Will Jordan and Elahi’s marriage secret be revealed in front of Dolly?